SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People will be out on the tarmac of the Schenectady County Airport next month, but not for a flight. The airport will host a “Run the Runway” 5K on Saturday, November 12. The family event will offer a one-mile run for the kids, and 5K for the adults to run. County officials said the active military, retirees, and veterans will receive a discount on their registration fee.

All sections of the run will be on taxiways and runways that have been resurfaced in the last three years. The course has only about 60 vertical feet of total grade change and plenty of space, with the taxiways and runways ranging from 75-150 feet wide.

“Special events offer residents and visitors unique opportunities to enjoy Schenectady County’s recreational areas and other community assets,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Our new Run the Runway event is a fun way to experience the County Airport. If you’ve ever wanted to see a runway up close or to run where planes take off and land, this event is for you.”

“We’d like to thank the Empire State Aerosciences Museum for partnering with us on this great event that fits with their mission to inspire and educate the public about the wonders of flight,” Jasenski added. “Participants are encouraged to visit ESAM after the race to immerse themselves in aviation history through interactive exhibits, an extensive research library, flight simulator and their growing collection of restored aircraft.”

The 5K race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 12, with the one-mile fun run scheduled for a 10 a.m. kickoff. The cost to enter the 5K is $30, and the one-mile kids’ fun run is free. Event details, including the course map and parking information, will be available on Schenectady County’s website.