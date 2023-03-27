DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A massive barn fire at the Mariaville Farm in Delanson killed an estimated 200 chickens and 20 pigs on Saturday. The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened around 10:50 p.m.

The owner of the farm says the barn was occupied with livestock, and some of the animals were able to escape. The structure was a complete loss and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Schenectady County Fire Investigations Team, Troopers from the New York State Police Princetown Barracks, Duanesburg Ambulance (DVAC), Mariaville Fire Department, Duanesburg Fire Department, Delanson Fire Department, Plotterkill Fire Department, and the Town of Florida Fire Department from Montgomery County assisted the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office as the scene.