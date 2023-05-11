ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Via Aquarium inside Viaport Rotterdam needs help naming its new octopus. The event is scheduled for May 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees can choose from one of eight names, and the name with the most votes gets to be the new name of the octopus. Via Aquarium is currently narrowing down the names for the final eight. Names so far could include “Inky,” “Ursula,” or “Ophelia.”

The event will also feature special octopus-themed crafts and activities for kids. You can get tickets for the event on the Via Aquarium website.