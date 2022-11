ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam’s third annual Christmas market will take place from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4 at Viaport Rotterdam during mall hours. The event is free to attend and is located at 93 W Campbell Road in Schenectady.

The Christmas market will have a wide selection of Christmas or other holiday gifts to offer for those shopping. The market will offer local vendors and is being sponsored by Viaport Rotterdam and Capital City Promotions & Candle.