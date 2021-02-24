Rotterdam woman paints bright future with furniture refurbishing business

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Painting became Kay Cox’s outlet when her husband was deployed in Iraq. The Rotterdam resident was inspired to start painting furniture after her mother mentioned flipping furniture was becoming a popular trend in the U.K. at the time.

Painting became Kay Cox’s outlet while her husband was deployed overseas.

After selling a few of the pieces during garage sales, she started getting requests for custom orders. Although, she was nervous, she took a chance and well, the customer loved it.

Cox finds furniture at a variety of places including Facebook Marketplace, JDog Junk Removal, garage sales, free furniture people put on their front yards, and Habit for Humanity.

In September, she launched her furniture refurbishing business under the name “The Attic By Kay.”

What’s next? Cox is outgrowing her living room and on the hunt for a storefront close to home.

