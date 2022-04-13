ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tensions at the Rotterdam Town Board meeting Wednesday boiled over after the board addressed the ongoing water meter issue. The board made their point clear they do not want water meters in their jurisdiction.

The issue came to a head after some residents received significantly higher sewer tax bills in early January. Deputy Town Supervisor Jack Dodson said they are continuing to work on a way to conserve water resources.

“We are at a crossroads where we need to make decisions,” he said. “Are we going to do leak detection and water conservation, and are we being forced off land to water metering? This is where the whole conversation is going.”

NEWS10 previously reported that when Rotterdam renewed its water permit in 2017, it came with the condition that all customers had to be metered. In a statement, a DEC representative said the metering regulation passed in April 2013. For the last nine years, the state has slowly been phasing towns and cities in, but DEC never pressured them to make the switch as there was no deadline date.

Rotterdam officials said they hope to offer an alternative way to conserve water, but it’s unclear if the state will accept one.