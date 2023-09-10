ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Rotterdam will be hosting their inaugural Hamburg Street Festival. The event is scheduled for September 16.

The festival will feature live music, games, activities and presentations, as well as food, arts and crafts from dozens of local businesses. The event will also host appearances by Representative Paul Tonko, State Senator Neil Breslin and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

“Our communities thrive because of its people – how we connect, how we work together, and how we help each other out. The inaugural Hamburg Street Festival will serve to keep us connected and thriving for years to come!” said Representative Tonko.

“I’m thrilled to support my hometown of Rotterdam’s inaugural Hamburg Street Festival.” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “The theme of ‘Celebrating Summer to the Fullest’ will come to life with a fantastic array of activities, entertainment, and special offers from the nearly 70 businesses that call the Hamburg Street corridor home. It’s a testament to our vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to celebrating together on September 16.”

The festival will run along Hamburg Street from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend.