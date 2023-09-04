ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Rotterdam has announced they will be hosting their first annual Fall Festival. The event is scheduled for October 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will feature several food trucks, hay rides, crafts for kids, and live music performed by Grand Central Station. There will also be a “Trunk or Treat” showcase of cars decorated for fall.

The event is free to attend and will be held at Rotterdam Town Hall, located at 1100 Sunrise Boulevard. Anyone interested in registering their vehicle for “Trunk or Treat” can email mgriffin@rotterdamny.org.