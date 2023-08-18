SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam is hosting an electronics recycling event for town residents on September 2. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center at 2639 Hamburg Street.
In addition to electronics, scrap metal will also be accepted. Items allowed are:
- Computers (PCs, laptops, tablets, towers)
- LCD, LED, or flat monitors
- Printers, copiers, fax machines
- Power supplies
- Hard drives and memory cards
- IT equipment and accessories (keyboards, mice, cables, web cameras, etc.)
- Telecommunications equipment
- VCRs, DVD players, projectors
- Scientific and medical equipment (non-contaminated)
- All media (floppy disks, CDs, tapes)
Individuals looking to dispose of TVs must make a separate appointment with Capital Region Electronics Recycling. TVs will not be accepted at the event.