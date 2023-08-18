SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam is hosting an electronics recycling event for town residents on September 2. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center at 2639 Hamburg Street.

In addition to electronics, scrap metal will also be accepted. Items allowed are:

  • Computers (PCs, laptops, tablets, towers)
  • LCD, LED, or flat monitors
  • Printers, copiers, fax machines
  • Power supplies
  • Hard drives and memory cards
  • IT equipment and accessories (keyboards, mice, cables, web cameras, etc.)
  • Telecommunications equipment
  • VCRs, DVD players, projectors
  • Scientific and medical equipment (non-contaminated)
  • All media (floppy disks, CDs, tapes)

Individuals looking to dispose of TVs must make a separate appointment with Capital Region Electronics Recycling. TVs will not be accepted at the event.