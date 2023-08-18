SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam is hosting an electronics recycling event for town residents on September 2. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center at 2639 Hamburg Street.

In addition to electronics, scrap metal will also be accepted. Items allowed are:

Computers (PCs, laptops, tablets, towers)

LCD, LED, or flat monitors

Printers, copiers, fax machines

Power supplies

Hard drives and memory cards

IT equipment and accessories (keyboards, mice, cables, web cameras, etc.)

Telecommunications equipment

VCRs, DVD players, projectors

Scientific and medical equipment (non-contaminated)

All media (floppy disks, CDs, tapes)

Individuals looking to dispose of TVs must make a separate appointment with Capital Region Electronics Recycling. TVs will not be accepted at the event.