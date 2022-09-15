ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that Carman Road between Wayto Road and Marra Lane in Rotterdam, as well as the access road connecting to the Interstate 890/New York State Thruway interchange, will be closed from Friday, September 16, at 8 p.m. to Monday, September 19, at 6 a.m. The closures will allow for continuing work on a previously-announced project to install a roundabout. Exit 9B on eastbound I-890 will also be closed during this time.

NYSDOT said all properties on Carman Road up to and inside the closure points will remain accessible. Motorists will be directed to signed detours using Fort Hunter Road and Curry Road (State Route 7) for local destinations. For access to and from the interstates, motorists will use a signed detour utilizing Curry Road at I-890 Exit 9A and Highbridge Road at I-890 Exit 8.

Eastbound I-890 motorists that regularly use Exit 9B should follow the detour using Exit 9A for Curry Road and then to Fort Hunter Road. Large Trucks will be directed to a posted detour using Route 146, U.S. Route 20 (Western Avenue), State Route 158, and State Route 7 (Curry Road).

Drivers are also reminded about continuing work in September and October nearby at Carman Road and Lydius Street in Guilderland, with scheduled closures and detours.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in those areas could result in license suspension.