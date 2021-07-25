Rotterdam teen gives grandma special makeover

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Rotterdam teen is making her dream come true with a little help from her grandma. She’s one step closer to her goal thanks to a very special makeover.

Eighteen-year-old Autumn Parks has wanted to be a hairstylist ever since she was 3. During her Junior year of high school, she started the cosmetology program to earn her professional license. Throughout the years, her Grandma Cynthia was her biggest fan. She even let Autumn experiment on her hair when she was still learning.

Autumn says it’s much more than that, though. Her Grandma has always pushed her to achieve her goals even when wasn’t easy.