Rotterdam teen gives grandma special makeover

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Rotterdam teen is making her dream come true with a little help from her grandma. She’s one step closer to her goal thanks to a very special makeover.
Eighteen-year-old Autumn Parks has wanted to be a hairstylist ever since she was 3. During her Junior year of high school, she started the cosmetology program to earn her professional license. Throughout the years, her Grandma Cynthia was her biggest fan. She even let Autumn experiment on her hair when she was still learning.
Autumn says it’s much more than that, though. Her Grandma has always pushed her to achieve her goals even when wasn’t easy.
The class of 2021 missed out on a lot during their senior year, and COVID restrictions made it impossible for Autumn to get enough work hours to satisfy the requirements for her license. She couldn’t work up close and personal with real clients.
Thankfully, Capital Region BOCES gave Autumn and her classmates a second chance after graduation, with an added summer program. She finished up her hours this week with one very special client.