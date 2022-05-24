ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said that Carman Road and I-890/Thruway Connector in Rotterdam will be closed for the first weekend in June. Detour signs will be posted.

Carman Road (State Route 146) between Wayto Road and Marra Lane in the Town of Rotterdam, as well as the access road connecting to the Interstate 890/New York State Thruway interchange, will be closed from June 3 at 8 p.m. to June 6 at 6 a.m. Exit 9B on eastbound I-890 will also be closed during this time.

Drivers will be directed to signed detours utilizing Fort Hunter Road and Curry Road (State Route 7) for local destinations. For access to and from the interstates, motorists will use a signed detour utilizing Curry Road (Route 7) at I-890 Exit 9A and Highbridge Road at I-890 Exit 8.

Eastbound I-890 motorists that regularly use Exit 9B should follow the detour utilizing Exit 9A for Curry Road (Route 7) and then to Fort Hunter Road. Large trucks will be directed to a posted detour utilizing Route 146, U.S. Route 20 (Western Avenue), State Route 158, and State Route 7 (Curry Road).

All properties on Carman Road up to and inside the closure points will remain accessible. Additional closures on Carman Road for the installation of this roundabout are planned for later this year.