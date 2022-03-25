ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam residents rarely have to worry about being conservative with their water, since most homes pay a flat rate of $75 every year. However, a decades-old comfort seems to now face a not-so-new challenge coming out of the woodwork to install water meters and bill homeowners by their usage.

Town board members of the new administration and the old seem to be at odds over the proposal at the Wednesday night board meetings. During the March 9 meeting, Supervisor Mollie Collins lugged out a water meter much like the ones proposed to be installed in about 12,000 Rotterdam homes. She called the previous town board’s handling of the plan “very troubling” based on the fact that “the previous majority took this action without any public input.”

“Because of the fact that the public was shut out of the process, we have requested an extension from DEC to reevaluate the plan, cost, and impact on our residents,” Collins said during the meeting. “The fact that the previous administration acted in secrecy without any input from the community is enough to put the brakes on the proposal.”

Collins invited Councilmembers Evan Christou and Samantha Miller-Herrera to give an explanation to the new town board majority and residents. The explanation Christou gave at the following meeting on March 23 claimed that, while they may have missed making notifications, he doesn’t believe it ever rose to the level of sneaking around.

“If for some reason, this did not originally get posted to the website previously, as a member of the previous administration, that would fall on us,” Christou said during public comment. “I’m OK with owning that, but this in no way rises to the level of the supervisor’s accusation of deception and lack of transparency.”

In fact, NEWS10 took a drive Friday to see just how many people we could find who knew about the planned water system changes. Of about 10 people we found in various neighborhoods, only two said they had heard of the plan. One woman said she read about it in the local newspaper, but didn’t know the particulars. Another man said he had watched Wednesday’s town board meeting.

“The only thing we heard is the cost of the meters, about $600, nothing about installation, who’s gonna be paying for that, what the rate’s going to be if you exceed a certain amount of water,” said Robert DeSantis, who’s owned his home with his wife for about 30 years. “We have no knowledge of that.”

How did the whole thing get started, and why did it fly under the radar for over two years? A letter sent by New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) representatives to Supervisor Collins on January 6 includes some particulars. When Rotterdam had to renew its water withdrawal permit, the DEC advised the town board at the time that the permit issued in October 2017 would supersede and consolidate all previous permits. They also said that it would include a condition that required the entire water system to be metered.

However, DEC writes that by the end of 2019, “it was discovered the Town had not pursued any related work and a Water Metering Plan as prepared by Prime Engineering was submitted to the Department on December 31, 2019.” That plan was later revised and sent back to DEC on March 13, 2020.

A copy of the plan posted to Rotterdam’s website details a multi-phase approach to metering the entire town within at least nine years, two months, and one week—or even as quickly as six years, one month. It would cost the town at least $8,616,200—which, DEC wrote in its January 6 letter—must be paid mostly from the town’s budget.

Prime Engineering also estimated that each meter would cost homeowners $250, plus $100 for installation. The plan also said that the cost to homeowners could go up to $600 each, based on the fact Rotterdam would need “a new data collection and billing system, and all new installations for nearly all meters, which would require more work to reconfigure the plumbing, valves, and adapt to the unknowns.”

A check of the DEC permit application system also shows in April 2019, Rotterdam also applied to increase its maximum water withdrawal limit to facilitate a public water connection with Guilderland. The application requested the town be allowed to go from 10 million gallons per day to 12 million and sell the additional two million to Guilderland.

“I’m just saying, why don’t you just own it?” asked Clark Collins, a former water treatment operator and husband of Supervisor Mollie Collins. “It’s about time you stood up to the plate and told the truth, what your actions did triggered the water meters. That’s the bottom line.”

Clark said that while working with the water treatment plant, he had the opportunity to review documents that he claims linked the water meter initiative to the sale with Guilderland. However, Councilwoman Miller-Herrera fired back that the metering plan would have been required regardless, since the town also applied to add another well to its Rice Road field.

“Even if we hadn’t [sold to Guilderland], by bringing well six online, we’re looking at the same issues,” Miller-Herrera responded to Clark Collins’ questioning. “We were going to be required to meet the same obligations of a metering plan.”

Although the DEC permit site shows the April 2019 application for sale to Guilderland was complete, an additional permit application to increase the maximum water draw and add a sixth well was not submitted until December 2020 and still reads as “incomplete.” The DEC sent a separate letter to Supervisor Collins on January 7 explaining that the plan could not be approved without additional tests.

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara sent a letter to Supervisor Collins on March 17 demanding a public comment period on the water issue. He said he’s gotten numerous complaints to his office, as well as from his fellow neighbors in Rotterdam. “The residents that I heard that called my office, they certainly had a lot to say about this,” he explained. “People are—mostly seniors—are saying, ‘How am I gonna pay for this? I’m on a fixed income. I’m retired!”

NEWS10 reached out to both the supervisor and deputy supervisor with additional questions. Both were unavailable Friday but said they’re willing to sit down to give answers.