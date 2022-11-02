ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tiny Mites Cheer Team at Rotterdam Pop Warner have a lot to celebrate this week! The team beat out the competition to win first place in Regionals over the weekend. Now, they’re on the road to Nationals in Florida.

The squad consists of eight girls from across Schenectady County, ages five, six and seven. Not too long ago, the girls didn’t know each other and hadn’t cheered.

“I think this team really clicks together so tightly and they are so confident in the way they go out there and perform, and so when they hit the mat and the music starts, they just shine,” said Courtney Sebring, their head coach.

The team is now in fundraising mode! They will be hosting several fundraisers to help raise their goal of $10,000. The funds will go towards competition fees, travel expenses to Florida, room and board expenses, transportation, and meals. To donate, visit the Rotterdam Pop Warner website or email Rotterdampopwarner2020@gmail.com.

The Rotterdam Raiders will be in good company at Nationals! The Colonie Pop Warner Tiny Mites was invited to attend the big competition in December.