Rotterdam Police use technology to help track vehicles

ROTTEDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– At intersections throughout Rotterdam, cameras using Rekor Systems technology are helping to not only make the roads safer, but police officers jobs a little easier.

“Rotterdam had security cameras already deployed,” explained Charles Degliomini, Executive Vice President of Rekor Systems. “And what they are able to do is load our software that recognizes vehicles, not just the license plates, but make model, and color of vehicles.”

These cameras can be extremely helpful in situations such as amber alerts, and hit and runs. Police are alerted immediately when a picture has been taken of a possible vehicle in question. The technology is used by the Rotterdam Police almost everyday.

“You can actually look at a different time frame, or a certain time frame that you’re looking for a vehicle in that area, and limit it down like that,” said Lt. Jeffrey Collins, Rotterdam Police Department.

According to the Rotterdam Police, this has been very helpful. “From high profile crimes such as bank robberies, assaults, domestic violence cases, we have been able to locate vehicles very quickly,” stated Lt. Collins.

These cameras can also serve multiple purposes.

“While the Rotterdam Police Department may be looking for a stolen vehicle, another agency like the department of transportation could be looking for traffic patterns, right, they may be able to identify something being in the road that shouldn’t be there— lets say like a deer,” explained Degliomini.

Not only does this technology save the police department time, but money.

“This system is technology that is not used to infringe on anybody’s privacy or anything like that,” said Lt. Collins. “We only use this, we only look at the cameras when there has been a crime reported to us or there is a vehicle or a person of interest we are looking for related to a police related investigation.”