ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives with the Rotterdam Police Department reported a death on the 1700-block of Greenpoint Avenue on Friday. Although information is limited for now, investigators said that there is no threat to the public.

Lt. Patrick Farry told NEWS10 that a post-mortem exam is scheduled for Monday and that police hope they will be able to release more information after it is completed. Local law enforcement is working with the Schenectady County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

For now, the investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information about the case, call the police at (518) 355-7397 ext. 7104.