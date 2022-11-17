SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crafters and Artisans for Rescued Animals (CARA), a nonprofit organization that facilitates the donation of handcrafted care items for animal rescues, is holding a unique event in conjunction with the rescues they serve. Just in time for the holidays, rescues that CARA works with have signed up their animals to be virtually adopted by a “Secret Santa” this year.

Each animal has a wish list of food, toys, and other supplies that will help in their care while they are in rescue. Members of the public can sign up to shop for these animals, helping rescues all across the U.S.

“This event is a fun way for us to help out our rescue partners and get the public involved,” said CARA President and Founder Bridget Battease. “We service both domestic and wildlife rescues, so the animals posted for the event vary from dogs and cats to skunks, raccoons, opossums, and more. It’s a fun way to give back and do something for all the hard work these rescues do. The more the public gets involved, the more rescues we can help!”

The event will be held from November 16 to December 20. A list of animals available for sponsoring can be found on CARA’s website.

You can also visit their shop at Viaport Mall to pick up sponsor tags in person, at 93 West Campbell Road, in Schenectady. The store is located in the center of the mall next to SEFCU.