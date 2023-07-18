ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A number of people are scrambling to find a new place to stay after the Super 8 Motel on Carman Road in Rotterdam told everyone Tuesday morning they had to be out by Wednesday.

Town Board member Joe Mastroianni said he had numerous calls and texts about the issue and went to the motel to gain more information. He spoke with the manager, who confirmed that they have a one-year agreement to house migrants.

“We just had a planning board meeting here in Rotterdam earlier this evening and quite a few people showed up because they wanted to make their voices heard that they feel like we should do something,” Mastroianni said.

Mastroianni said he shared the community’s frustrations to Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman who issued the following statement: