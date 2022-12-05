ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department is currently trying to locate an unknown driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning. The crash took place in the area of Becker Drive.

On December 4, around 7 a.m., Rotterdam Police reported to Duanesburg RD in the area of Becker Drive for a report of an injured person down on the side of the road. Officers identified the injured person as Joseph Galea, 27, of Rotterdam. Police say Galea had serious injuries that were consistent with being hit by a car.

Police say Galea was struck sometime between 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 5 a.m. on Sunday. He was taken by Rotterdam EMS to Albany Medical Center for treatment. He is currently admitted to Albany Medical Center for serious injuries.

The striking car and driver are unknown to law enforcement at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rotterdam Police Detectives at (518) 355-7397, using extension 2119 or 2104.