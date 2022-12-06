ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rotterdam man was sentenced on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of his 4-year-old foster child. Dequan Greene will spend 25 years to life in state prison.

On December 20, 2020, first responders were called to a home on Broadway in the town of Rotterdam for a child in respiratory distress. Charles “Charlie” Garay was later pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital.

Investigators said he suffered injuries to his liver and intestines. His 5-year-old brother was also injured.

After pleading not guilty, Greene was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges in October.