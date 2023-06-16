ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Tyquan Armstrong, also known as Moose, was sentenced to 90 months in prison. The 44-year-old Rotterdam man admitted to being in a marijuana-trafficking organization, receiving drugs from Fresno and selling them in Schenectady.

Armstrong also admitted that his role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs involved at least 110 pounds of marijuana. Amstrong was also charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Armstrong’s residence on June 15, 2022. They discovered seven vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing 10 pounds, two money counters, and $18,723 in cash from drug sales. A loaded .357 revolver, a loaded .22 caliber ghost gun, and 125 rounds of .357 ammunition were seized.

Law enforcement also discovered a gold Rolex watch, a gold chain with a diamond-encrusted cross pendant, and two gold rings encrusted with diamonds. The jewelry was purchased with marijuana proceeds.

In addition to the 90 months in prison, Armstrong will serve six years of post-release supervision. Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. also ordered forfeiture of the $18,723 in cash, jewelry, firearms, and ammunition.