ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rotterdam man pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In pleading guilty, Tyquan “Moose” Armstrong, 43, admitted to being a member of a marijuana-trafficking organization that shipped large quantities of the drug from Fresno, California, to locations throughout the United States, including New York’s Capital Region.

The marijuana was shipped through UPS and FedEx and, to track the packages, Armstrong’s co-conspirator texted him shipping receipts with tracking information. Armstrong admitted to receiving at least 19 packages of marijuana from Fresno at his apartment in Rotterdam between July 2021 and June 2022, which he sold in and around Schenectady. Armstrong also admitted that his participation in the conspiracy involved at least 50 kilograms, or 110 pounds, of marijuana.

On June 15, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Armstrong’s apartment in Rotterdam and discovered seven vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing 10 pounds, which Armstrong planned to sell. The apartment contained two money counters and $18,723 in cash, which Armstrong earned by selling marijuana.

Law enforcement also seized a loaded .357 revolver, a loaded .22 caliber “ghost gun,” and 125 rounds of .357 ammunition. Armstrong possessed the revolver and “ghost gun” to protect his marijuana and marijuana proceeds.

The apartment also contained a gold Rolex watch, a gold chain with a diamond-encrusted cross pendant, and two gold rings encrusted with diamonds, all of which were purchased with marijuana proceeds. Armstrong will forfeit $18,723 in cash, the Rolex, jewelry, firearms, and ammunition.

When he is sentenced, Armstrong faces at least five years and up to life in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least six years and up to life, and a fine of up to $2 million. This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorneys Cyrus P.W. Rieck and Dustin C. Segovia.