SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On September 19, State Police conducted a traffic stop on State Street shortly after midnight. Police say the driver, Michael M. Intelisano Jr., 26, did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Further investigation determined that Intelisano Jr. and his vehicle matched descriptions from multiple gas station larceny complaints. Police also discovered drug paraphernalia and numerous controlled substances, including felony-weight narcotics. An illegally possessed loaded handgun and high-capacity magazine were also found.

Intelisano Jr. was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Police transported Intelisano Jr. to SP Princetown for processing. He was transported to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.