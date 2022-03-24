ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam is honoring its first woman town supervisor. Mollie Collins was elected supervisor in November 2021 and is the first woman to hold the position in Rotterdam’s 200-year history.

“We are thrilled to officially recognize Supervisor Collins as the first woman to hold the town’s most prestigious post of leadership,” said Joseph Mastroianni, Councilmember for Rotterdam. “In light of Women’s History Month, we are committed to uplifting and celebrating our current women pioneers that are true examples of the progress that has been made throughout history.

The town honored Collins with an official proclamation recognizing her as the first woman supervisor. The proclamation was presented and made official at the Town Board’s last meeting in March.

“Supervisor Collins’ dedication to the betterment of our town is the driving force for our pledge to make this town a nice place to live,” said Mastroianni.