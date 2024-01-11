ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Hometown Heroes Committee is presenting the 2024 Hometown Heroes Banner Program to honor and recognize active duty and veteran service members, both living and deceased. The program will run from late May until mid-November.

Designated honorees receive the production of one double-sided custom vinyl banner with highly visible banner placement for up to two years if the banner weathers well. Banners will be displayed on light poles in the heart of the town for each specific Rotterdam service member, including their name, branch of service, and photo.

To have a banner in the program, the candidate must be a current town resident, born and raised in Rotterdam, or a graduate from one of the Rotterdam. They must also be serving on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces or National Guard or a military veteran who has been honorably discharged.

There are a limited number of locations. Banners cost $300 and may be sponsored by people or organizations. Businesses that want to sponsor or nominate an honoree are encouraged to reach out to Eric Hess at rotterdambannercommittee@gmail.com in addition to filling out the respective form.

Honorees may be nominated at no cost with the submission of the nomination form. Both forms must be submitted no later than March 1 with a high-resolution image of the honoree emailed to Eric Hess.