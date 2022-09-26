ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady ARC, a non-profit organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding its fifth annual food truck event. “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks,” is set for October 15 at Via Port in Rotterdam.

Admission is $5, and children under 10 are free. The event includes food, drinks, and live music by Skeeter Creek. There will also be a corn hole tournament and kid’s activities. A separate registration fee will be charged for the corn hole event, and each activity in the Kids Zone will have an additional charge.

There will also be a “best of” award competition for vendors to submit a signature food item for judging by guests. Participating food trucks and vendors include:

Flavors of Lebanon

The Mason Jar/Mac Factor

Tony’s Concessions

Backyard BBQ

SUNY Schenectady Food Truck

The Beverage Cart

Nine Pin Cider

Back Barn Brewing

Upstate CBD

“This year will be our biggest one yet, and all the money we make with admission will go right back to the individuals we serve at Schenectady ARC,” said Schenectady ARC Executive Director Kirk Lewis. “We all can’t wait to get out there to spend some time with the community, raise funds to support our mission, and have a safe, fun day.”