ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday morning, a passerby noticed smoke coming from a building on the property of Rotterdam Fire District 2. Firefighters discovered that the attic of the new garage/training building had caught fire.

Due to the fire spreading, an interior attack was not feasible and defensive operations were implemented. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured during the incident. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.