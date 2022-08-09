ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fire District #2 fire department in Rotterdam received $1 million in state funding on Tuesday. It will be used to build a new storage garage, a new kitchen, and make the station more accessible for people with disabilities.

The department consists of 40 volunteers, and they’re hoping the upgraded facilities could help them recruit more.

“Back when I got in 40 years ago, we had 70 members, so certainly it’s a lot harder to keep the volunteers. There’s a lot more training involved.”

Other fire departments throughout the Capital Region are also looking for more firefighters. If you’re interested in getting involved, you’re encouraged to reach out to your local department.