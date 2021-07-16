Rotterdam eyes moving, merging official town buildings

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam officials are exploring the idea of relocating town hall and other municipal departments to a single location. The proposal would potentially lower operating costs and streamline operations.

“By consolidating our Town’s primary departments and offices under one roof, we will be able to increase the accessibility and efficiency of our town government while at the same time reducing overhead costs,” said Supervisor Tommasone in a written statement. “We are excited about the possibility of this move, and we believe that having our departments located together will increase the quality of customer service provided to our residents and create a true town center for Rotterdam located right at ViaPort.”

The town is considering a long-term lease and possible purchase of the old K-Mart at ViaPort Rotterdam. The John F. Kirvin Government Center on Sunrise Boulevard and Princetown Road—where the police department and the court can be found today—would be sold off.

If under one roof, work between different departments should become more efficient, providing a one-stop service counter for connections between the town and its residents. Lowering the costs of running the local government would likely also have a positive effect on the community.

Over 100 existing employees would be based out of the proposed unified location housing town hall, the court, and the police. The first two would move on Jan. 1, 2022, with police following that March. The town also plans to offer daycare at the new location.

Officials say the move would avoid extensive renovations they predict that the Kirvin Center and other buildings owned by the town will need soon. Creating a town center at ViaPort also ought to attract businesses and could help support a recreation center.

Town officials floated the idea in an announcement on Thursday. They also announced that the town has hired the engineering, planning, environmental, and landscape architecture firm Barton and Loguidice for an assessment.