Rotterdam creates list to help homebound individuals get COVID vaccine

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is working to get COVID vaccinations to homebound seniors and those with underlying conditions. The Town of Rotterdam Supervisor says they are supporting this effort by creating a list of Rotterdam residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine, but unable to get to a site.

Town Supervisor Steven Tommasone says if you or someone you know is a Rotterdam resident ages 65 and older, or under 65 with underlying conditions, co-morbidities or compromised immune systems, contact Paula Diamante at (518) 355-7575 ext. 309.

Diamante will take your information and add you to a list. When calling, be sure to provide your name, address, phone number and date of birth. Those under 65 will need a letter from their medical provider attesting to the fact that they need the vaccine due to the underlying condition.