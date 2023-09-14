ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Community Center will be hosting its official grand opening this weekend. The event is scheduled for September 17.

The concept of the community center came from a partnership between the Messiah Lutheran Church and the former Trinity Reformed Church during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two congregations having merged since. After receiving a grant from the Schenectady Foundation, the former Trinity site has been transformed into a state-of-the-art facility committed to providing the community with a space for nutrition security, mental health, wellness, arts, culture and self-expression.

The grand opening will feature free food and games, as well as a performance of the National Anthem by local American Idol star Madison VanDenburg. Local leaders will also be in attendance, including Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara and Reverend Amaury Tañón-Santos of Schenectady Community Ministries.

Kimlee Marquise, Chair of the Community Center Advisory Board stated, “We are so excited to welcome everyone to the Rotterdam Community Center this Sunday . I am immensely thankful for the dedicated people on our board and our program leaders who work tirelessly to meet the various needs of the community.”

The Rotterdam Community Center is located at 705 Curry Road. The event is set to begin at 2 p.m.