ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you enjoy soup and an opportunity to help your local community? If you answered yes, then make your way to the Rotterdam Community Center on Friday, November 17, for the first annual Empty Bowls fundraiser!

Attendees can choose a handmade bowl to take home, in addition to sampling a wide array of soups and chilis and voting for their favorite. The chef with the most votes will receive a fall-themed gift basket.

Tickets for the event are available online for $30 through November 13. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $35.

Those interested in signing up to donate soup or chili can register here. All proceeds from the event will support the food pantries at the Rotterdam Community Center.