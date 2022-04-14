ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Charges are being made to water and sewer bills for Rotterdam residents. Town officials said if you live in Sewer District 2 or in Water Districts 3, 4, and 5, there will be an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) fee on your June bill.

In December, the town decided to separate the O&M fee from any debts for repairs and upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure. Now the O&M will be billed in June and debt service will be billed in the January tax bill at the beginning of the year.

The following districts and extensions should expect to receive June bills in the amount of:

Rotterdam – Water District 5: $157.89

Rotterdam Junction Area – Water Districts 3 and 4: $668.87

Additionally, properties in Sewer District 2 and its extensions will also receive a charge in the amount of $384.95 for sewer.

To determine if you’ve been impacted by the change, refer to your 2021 Town/County Tax bill to determine which water district your property is in and if you will be charged as part of Sewer District 2. If the County/Town tax bill you received in January 2021 lists Sewer District 2 — with or without extensions — your property is in the Rotterdam Sewer District and you will see the charge on your June bill.

In addition, you can go to the Schenectady County Public Access website and search for your name or address. Select your property and scroll down to see the Special Districts for 2021 that are applicable to you.