Rotterdam car crash downs telephone pole and closes Chrisler Avenue

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Rotterdam Police Chief G. William Manikas released a statement describing the closure of Chrisler Avenue.

The portion of the street between Chapel Street and Tower Avenue is currently closed, and expected to reopen early Monday morning.

An automobile crashed into a telephone pole, which fell across the roadway and downed power lines in the area. National Grid is on the scene to repair the damage.

No injuries have been reported. Downed electrical wires in the rain pose a serious safety risk, and the area should be avoided.

