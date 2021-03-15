Rotterdam baker mixes up St. Patrick’s Day festive foods

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Julie Paul, the owner of Sweet & Sassy Confections, a home-based bakery in Rotterdam, whipped up a special menu of sweet treats for St. Patrick’s Day. Besides her popular decorative cookies, she’s putting a twist on a traditional favorite.

While soda bread is most famously attributed to Ireland, it was actually first created by Native Americans. Irish soda bread was later made in the late 1830s, out of necessity and to make use of inexpensive available ingredients.

Paul’s recipe for Irish soda bread is one she perfected when she first started her business.

“It’s just a very traditional flour buttermilk baking soda and salt and that’s all it is! And on its own it’s very plain but when you spread some Irish cream butter it is so addicting,” said Paul.

The baker makes sweet treats all year round, including Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween.

Paul gave me a sneak peek of what she’s whipping up for Easter, take a look at this slideshow:

Easter cookies

Easter cookies

Easter cookies

Want to place an order? Paul is still taking last minute orders for Wednesday on select items.