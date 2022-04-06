ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Town Board is asking state lawmakers to pass a law that would exempt the town from a state regulation requiring the installation of water meters at individual homes. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation passed a regulation in 2013 that requires all customers in the state have water meters as part of water conservation efforts.

The state has been slowly phasing in cities and town. Rotterdam officials said they hope to offer an alternative way to conserve water, but it’s unclear if the state will accept one.