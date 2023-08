ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Rotterdam approved a new panhandling law. The new law passed by a vote of 4 to 1 at a town board meeting Wednesday.

The law means panhandling is prohibited in certain parts of town, including near bus stops and private property. The issue was first introduced in a board meeting in July when some residents voiced concerns saying migrants tried to ask them for money by going door-to-door.