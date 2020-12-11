Rochester felon gets 7 years for Schenectady County gun store burglary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Juan Saez, 38, of Rochester was sentenced to 87 months in prison for receiving, possessing and storing firearms stolen from Target Sports, Inc. – a federally licensed firearms dealer in Schenectady County.

Senior United States District Judge Norman A. Mordue also sentenced Saez to a 3-year term of supervised release and ordered that he pay restitution of $48,775.

Saez, already a felon for a 2014 drug offense, pled guilty on May 7, 2018. As part of his plea, Saez admitted that on October 24, 2017, he traveled from Rochester to Amsterdam, New York to meet Christian Roman and Jose Fontanez, who were on the run from law enforcement and hiding out with Omar DeJesus after stealing more than 60 firearms from Target Sports. Saez agreed to help. Roman and Fontanez traveled to Rochester, along with most of the stolen firearms. After arriving in Rochester, Saez helped Roman and Fontanez avoid law enforcement and hide or sell the stolen firearms.

These were the charges put on the other people involved:

Christian Roman, 25, of Schenectady, pled guilty in 2018 to stealing the firearms from Target Sports and other related charges. He was sentenced to 150 months in prison.

Jose Fontanez, 38, of Schenectady, pled guilty in 2018 to stealing the firearms from Target Sports and other related charges. He was sentenced to 135 months in prison.

Omar DeJesus, 32, and Onic Martinez, 34, both of Amsterdam, pled guilty in 2018 for their respective roles in stealing, transporting, and possessing the firearms. Both men were sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Dalmary Morales, 24, of Schenectady, pled guilty in 2018 to stealing the firearms from Target Sports. She was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

This case was investigated by the ATF, New York State Police, and the Glenville Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Wayne A. Myers.