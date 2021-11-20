Road closures, parking restrictions for Schenectady Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Holiday Parade is returning this year on November 20 around 5 p.m. Throughout the day, the Schenectady Police Department will be closing major roads and side streets in preparation of the parade.

Police say to expect delays while traveling in the area. The parade will also affect some CDTA bus routes, so you should check the schedule ahead of time.

Road closures

State Street from Nott Terrace to Broadway will be closed in both directions along with all intersecting side streets in this area beginning at 2 p.m.

State Street from Washington Avenue to Broadway will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4 p.m. All intersecting side streets within this portion will also be closed at that time.

Erie Boulevard from Union Street to State Street will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4 p.m. Southbound Erie Boulevard traffic will need to make a U-turn following the closure. Intersecting side streets within this portion will also be closed at that time.

Erie Boulevard from South Ferry Street to State Street will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4 p.m. All northbound traffic will need to make a U-turn following the closure.

Western Gateway Bridge will be closed to all traffic at 4 p.m.

Broadway will be closed to all northbound traffic at Hamilton Street and to all southbound traffic at Liberty Street beginning at 4 p.m.

I-890 Washington Avenue Exits eastbound and westbound ramps will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4 p.m.

Parking restrictions

The restrictions will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Broadway from Hamilton Street to Ten Eyck Apartments (East side)

State Street from Washington Avenue to Nott Terrace (both sides)

Erie Boulevard from Erie Street to State Street (both sides)

Liberty Street from Lafayette Street to Nott Terrace (both sides)

Lafayette Street from Union Street to State Street (both sides)

Franklin Street from Nott Terrace to Lafayette Street (both sides)

Clinton Street from State Street to Franklin Street (both sides)

Railroad Street from Argyle Street to State Street (both sides)

Church Street from Argyle Street to State Street (both sides)

The Schenectady Holiday Parade will start at SUNY Schenectady County Community College, traveling eastbound on State Street until Lafayette Street. There it will make a left turn, ending in the area of Lafayette Street and Franklin Street.