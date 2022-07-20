SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County SummerNight is set to make its return on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. In preparation for the event, the Schenectady Police Department has announced several street closures that will be in effect before and during the event.

Police said traffic delays should be expected. Downtown businesses will be open as normal, but some traffic patterns are expected to be altered. Police said the closures will also affect some CDTA bus routes, so you should check the bus schedule ahead of time.

Road closures

State Street will close to normal east/westbound traffic at Nott Terrace starting at 10 a.m.

State Street will close to normal east/westbound traffic at Broadway at 10 a.m.

Broadway will close to traffic entering State Street at 2 p.m.

Clinton Street will close to traffic entering State Street at 2 p.m.

Barrett Street will close to traffic entering State Street at 2 p.m.

Lafayette Street will close to traffic entering State Street at 2 p.m.

During the event, Nott Terrace and Erie Boulevard will remain open for those traveling northbound or southbound. After the event at 10 p.m., police said State Street between Nott Terrace and Erie Boulevard will remain closed to all traffic, including cross-traffic. The closure is expected to last until after midnight as crews work in the area.