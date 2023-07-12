SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County SummerNight is returning to downtown Schenectady on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is set to be headlined by Arrested Development.

The free family-friendly summer block party takes place on State Street between Broadway and Barrett Street and on Jay Street in the center of the city. Due to the event, there will be some road closures and parking restrictions.

Road closures, parking restrictions

State Street between Broadway and Lafayette Street and Jay Street in front of City Hall will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 a.m.

State Street between Lafayette Street and Nott Terrace will be closed to all traffic between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There will be no parking on State Street between Broadway and Nott Terrace and Jay Street in front of City Hall, and on Clinton and Barrett streets between State and Franklin, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday

Parking will be available for free in the Park Schenectady lots on Friday. Some CDTA bus routes will also be altered due to the event. You can visit the CDTA website for a list of re-routes.

The Stockade Kids, DJ Ketchup, DJ HollyW8D, Grand Central Station, Girl Blue, and Whits End will also be performing. The event includes a Kids Zone, corn hole, a basketball shootout, henna tattoos, face painting, and a 100-foot inflatable obstacle course.