SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clinton Street between State Street and Franklin Street in Schenectady will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. All traffic will be detoured to Barrett Street and Lafayette Street during the closure.

Drivers in the area should be aware and drive with caution. A water main connection on that block of Clinton Street will be installed during the closure.