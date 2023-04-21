SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe Lodise is the new general manager of Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady. He is scheduled to take over on April 24, pending approval by the New York State Gaming Commission.

Before he started working in the gaming and hospitality industry, Lodise worked for the Vanguard Group for over a decade in various financial services roles. He joined Caesars Entertainment in 2007 as operations manager at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City and was later promoted to vice president of finance.

Lodise then relocated to Mississippi to become assistant general manager and vice president of finance at Horseshoe Tunica near Memphis, Tennessee. He was ultimately promoted to senior vice president and general manager of the property.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joe to the Rush Street Gaming family and Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming. “His over 15 years of gaming and hospitality experience in highly competitive markets, along with his exceptional leadership skills, financial acumen, and support of community initiatives makes him a perfect fit for Rivers Schenectady.”

A Villanova graduate, Lodise was raised in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He currently lives in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, with his wife, Mausami, and two young daughters, Tiyana and Suhani. The family is planning to relocate to the Capital Region soon, and says they look forward to immersing themselves in all the area has to offer.