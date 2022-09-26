SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino’s Event Center. Rivers is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.

The River’s human resources team will be interviewing candidates for positions ranging from gaming, food, drink, security, and surveillance, to within the Landing Hotel. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age for some positions, and a minimum of 21 for others. Those attending are encouraged to bring their resumes to the event, and wear a facemask or covering if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you’re looking for a high-energy and fun place to work, then Rivers Casino is the place for you,” said Linda Waters, Director of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “Not only is Rivers a great place to work, it’s a great place to start off on a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry with opportunities for both professional and personal growth.”

Full-time positions at Rivers Casino & Resort include paid time off, medical benefits including dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) plans. All positions offer complimentary shuttle bus services from the local CDTA blue line bus stop.