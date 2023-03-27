SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady will host a hiring event on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the casino’s event center. With nearly 50 openings, the casino is looking to hire in several departments from entry-level hourly positions to salaried management positions.

Rivers’ Human Resources team will be on-site interviewing candidates for a variety of openings throughout the hotel, within security, surveillance, gaming, food, beverage, IT, marketing, and more. Full-time positions include paid time off, medical, dental, and vision plans, and a 401k plan with a company match. All positions also offer complimentary shuttle bus services from the local CDTA blue line stop. For a full list of open positions, those interested can find them online.

“Rivers Casino is a high-energy and fun place to work, and a fantastic place to start a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry,” said Linda Waters, Vice President of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “There are tremendous opportunities at Rivers for both professional and personal growth and we always place a premium on enriching the lives of all our team members and their families.”