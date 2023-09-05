SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady will host a hiring event on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. The event will take place in the casino’s event center.

Rivers’ Human Resources team will be on-site interviewing candidates for a variety of positions. The Casino and Resort is hiring for nearly 50 openings in several departments ranging from entry-level, hourly positions to salaried management positions.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old for some positions, and a minimum of 21 for others. Part-time and full-time positions are available throughout all shifts and applicants are asked to bring their resumes. A complete list of open positions can be found online.

“Working at Rivers Casino is more than just a job, it’s a whole lot of fun and very rewarding,” said Linda Waters, Vice President of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “It’s a great place to work and we always celebrate diversity, encourage personal and professional growth, and stay focused on enriching the lives of our Team Members and their families.”