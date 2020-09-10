Rivers Casino reopens

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— For the first time since March 16th, Rivers Casino opened its doors, but it looks a little different than it did before.

There are now plexiglass dividers in-between each machine, and sanitation stations set up around the casino. Several new safety protocols are now in place.

“We have spent a lot of time and effort on air-filtration, so we have the MERV-13, a very young HVAC system,” explained Justin Moore, Vice President of Rivers Casino. “We also have an air filtration system that ionizes the air that kills germs and viruses in the air and on surfaces.”

Food and drinks are longer being served on the gaming floor, only at the casino restaurants.

If you are planning on visiting, you should give yourself some extra time to get into the building and keep in mind that when you do arrive, you will have to have your temperature checked and your photo taken before being allowed to gamble.

” We can have about a thousand people at a time to come in, because that number includes our employees. So that’s a big change,” explained Moore. “Also another big change we made in order to take advantage of square footage, we took out poker room and took the poker tables out and created a lounge for seniors in mind. So that guests have plenty of room, spaced out slots and tables to play in a very safe environment.”

The casino is anticipating many visitors on Thursday because football sports betting is set to begin.