SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady is offering you the chance to “deal yourself a new career,” with a free dealer academy and on-the-spot interviews. Interested dealer academy participants can stop by the training center for walk-in interviews on Tuesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 30, anytime from 10 a.m. to noon or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The casino has openings for over 20 new dealers.

The dealer academy, a $5,000 value offered free of charge, begins on Monday, June 11, at the Rivers casino training center located at 220 Harborside Drive, Suite 201. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for six weeks. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

Casino officials said the program welcomes fun, energetic, and reliable participants of all levels- from beginners with no knowledge at all of table games to those with more experience. The Rivers Casino Dealer Academy teaches students a range of popular games, starting with Blackjack and other novelty table games. Once they pass their final audition and obtain their New York State gaming license, participants will be offered a part-time or full-time position as a table games dealer at the casino.

Rivers Casino offers table games dealers hourly wages and tips in excess of $25 an hour along with a generous benefits package. A complimentary shuttle bus service from the local CDTA bus stop is also provided. Candidates must be able to work all shifts, including weekends and holidays.