SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gaming officials gathered at Rivers Casino in Schenectady on Monday to discuss resources available for those who have a problem gambling.

Officials from the New York State Gaming Commission and the New York Council for Problem Gambling were some of the group on-hand at the event. The groups meet quarterly as part of the Responsible Play Partnership. They pointed to legislation requiring resources being available for help with gambling issues as a massive step in the gaming industry.

This year marked 20 years since Problem Gambling Awareness Month was started.