SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Rotary Club is partnering with the Adirondack Cornhole League to present their second annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament. The event will be held at the Rivers Casino & Resort event space on July 9.

The all-day double-elimination tournament will have four divisions separated by experience level, with each division having games for singles and doubles. Proceeds from the event will benefit William C. Keane Elementary School.

Players are guaranteed 7 games each as they compete for over $2,000 in total prizes. The event will also feature drawings, auctions, raffles, and live music from DJ Cassius.

General admission to Cornhole for a Cause costs $5. Tournament registration is $25 per player per event for ACL members, and $35 per player per event for non-members.

You can pre-register for the tournament online by visiting the ACL website. Registration will open at 9 a.m. on the day of the event, and the tournament will commence at 10 a.m.

Rivers Casino is located at 1 Rush Street in Schenectady. Guests younger than 21 are not allowed inside the casino.